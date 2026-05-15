‘Bang Bang’ Wraps Shoot: Prabhu Deva–Vadivelu Reunion After 25 Years

Chennai: After months of silence following its title announcement, the makers of Bang Bang have officially confirmed that filming for the project has been completed, marking a major milestone for the much-anticipated entertainer.

The film brings together Prabhu Deva and Vadivelu on screen after a gap of 25 years, making it one of the most talked-about reunions in Tamil cinema. The duo has previously shared screen space in several popular films, including Kadhalan, Kaathala Kaathala, Mr. Romeo, and Love Birds, where their chemistry left a lasting impression on audiences.

Directed by Sam Rodrigues, who has also written the film and composed its music, Bang Bang features Babloo Prithveeraj in a prominent role. The film is produced by KRG Kannan Ravi, with Deepak Ravi serving as co-producer.

The technical team includes cinematographer HC Venu, editor Anthony, and dialogue writer Vignesh Jeyapal, indicating a blend of experienced hands behind the scenes.

Both lead actors come into the project with varied recent work. Prabhu Deva was last seen in Badass Ravi Kumar and has a packed slate ahead with films like Moonwalk, Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer, Musasi, and Maharagni: Queen of Queens. Meanwhile, Vadivelu was last seen in Maareesan alongside Fahadh Faasil.

With shooting now wrapped, attention is expected to shift towards post-production and a potential release window announcement. Given the nostalgic appeal of the lead pair and their proven comic timing, Bang Bang is likely to generate strong curiosity among fans in the coming months.