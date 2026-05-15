‘Blast’ Set for May 28 Release; AGS Productions Confirms Date

Chennai:

The makers of Blast, the upcoming Tamil film backed by AGS Productions, have officially announced that the film will hit theatres on May 28, adding momentum to the summer release slate.

The project, which generated buzz last month with the unveiling of its first look and title, features Arjun Sarja, Abhirami, and Preity Mukhundhan in lead roles.

Directed by debutant Subash K Raj, Blast completed its production schedule in February and has since been in post-production. The film marks a significant outing for the filmmaker, who steps into the industry with a star-led project under a prominent banner.

Billed as a “wholesome family entertainer,” the makers state that the film will revolve around “A family trained to protect the powerless becomes the most dangerous obstacle of all.”

Composer Ravi Basrur, prominently known for his music in the KGF films, is all set to make his Tamil debut with this new project. The rest of the technical team includes cinematography by Arun Radhakrishnan, editing by Pradeep E Ragav, and art direction by Veeramani Ganesan.

Archana Kalpathi and Aishwarya Kalpathi serve as creative producer and associate creative producer, respectively. Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh are producing the film for AGS Entertainment.

With the release date now locked, Blast is expected to intensify its promotional campaign in the coming days as it gears up for its theatrical debut.

Apart from these actors, Vivek Prasanna, John Kokken, Arjun Chidambaram, Pawan, Dileepan, Vinod Sagar, and Bala Hasan R also play important roles in the film.