‘Jailer 2’ Set Tragedy: Crew Member Dies of Electrocution in Chennai

Chennai:

A tragic accident on the sets of Jailer 2 has claimed the life of a young crew member during filming preparations at Adityaram Film City on Thursday.

The victim, Karthikeyan (28), an electrician by profession, died of electrocution while work was underway on a large house set for the film. He was part of the technical crew involved in setting up equipment for the shoot.

According to initial reports, Karthikeyan suffered an electric shock during the preparations and collapsed on the spot. Alarmed crew members rushed to his aid and attempted to revive him, but he was declared dead shortly thereafter.

The incident occurred at the Chennai-based studio facility, where the production of Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is currently underway. The circumstances leading to the accident are yet to be fully determined.

Police from Kanathur Police Station have initiated an investigation into the incident. Authorities are examining whether safety protocols were adequately followed on set.

Karthikeyan, an engineering graduate from Salem, had moved to Chennai aspiring to build a career in the film industry. His untimely death has cast a shadow over the production and raised concerns about on-set safety measures.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

