Gold price rises by Rs 160 per sovereign

Chennai: The price of gold in Chennai saw a significant increase on Monday, with the yellow metal rising by Rs 160 per sovereign. As a result, gold is now being sold at Rs 51,760 per sovereign in the city.

This price hike comes amid a period of fluctuating gold prices in Tamil Nadu over the past few days. The price per gram of gold also saw an uptick, increasing by Rs 20 to reach Rs 6,470.

Alongside the rise in gold prices, silver also experienced a slight increase, with its price rising by Rs 1 to Rs 91 per gram.

The fluctuations in gold and silver prices are being closely monitored by investors and consumers alike, as these changes can impact purchasing decisions, particularly during the ongoing festival season in the state.