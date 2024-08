Chennai: In a notable change for gold buyers, the price of gold in Chennai has decreased by Rs 560 per sovereign on Monday, bringing the cost down to Rs 51,200 per sovereign.

This price shift reflects the ongoing fluctuations in the gold market observed across Tamil Nadu in recent days.

The price of gold per gram has also seen a reduction, dropping by Rs 70. Currently, gold is being sold at Rs 6,400 per gram in the city.