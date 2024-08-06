India closely monitoring situation in Bangladesh

New Delhi: In a significant move, the central government convened an all-party meeting on Tuesday to discuss the escalating situation in Bangladesh.

The meeting, held in Parliament House, was attended by leaders from various political parties, including the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. The focus of the discussion was the growing unrest in Bangladesh and its implications for India.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar briefed the attendees on the current developments, assuring them that India is closely monitoring the situation. He highlighted the steps being taken to ensure the safety of Indian nationals in Bangladesh, particularly the more than 10,000 students residing there. “We are coordinating with the Bangladesh Army to ensure their safety, and as of now, at least 8,000 Indian nationals have been safely evacuated,” Jaishankar informed the gathering.

Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the meeting, raised concerns about potential foreign interference in the worsening situation in Bangladesh. He also questioned whether there was a rise in anti-India sentiments among the protesters. The External Affairs Minister responded by emphasizing that the government is fully aware of the geopolitical dynamics and is taking appropriate measures to safeguard India’s interests.

The opposition, led by Rahul Gandhi, expressed satisfaction with the government’s response and pledged their support for the actions being taken. Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram also expressed his approval of the briefing, stating, “It is a good step that the External Affairs Minister is briefing all party members; we welcome that move. We are completely with the government as far as national security and the safety of our citizens are concerned.”

The situation in Bangladesh took a dramatic turn on Monday when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned amid escalating protests. She was flown to India, arriving at Hindon Air Base near New Delhi in a C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft. According to reports from the Dhaka Tribune, the protests have led to widespread violence, with at least 135 people killed in police firings, mob beatings, and arson attacks.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts. “Briefed an All-Party meeting in Parliament today about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh. Appreciate the unanimous support and understanding that was extended,” he posted, underscoring the unity displayed by Indian leaders during this crisis.

The all-party meeting has demonstrated a rare moment of political consensus in India, as leaders from across the spectrum come together to address a critical foreign policy challenge. The situation in Bangladesh remains fluid, and the Indian government is expected to continue its close monitoring and diplomatic efforts to manage the crisis.

Amid the ongoing unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and avoid provocation and urged political parties to refrain from making controversial remarks.

Declining to comment on developments in Bangladesh, the chief minister said it is a matter for the Ministry of External Affairs to respond.

“I would appeal to all citizens of West Bengal to maintain peace and avoid all forms of provocation. I appeal to people of all communities with folded hands to remain calm and not engage in any communal behaviour or take the law into their own hands,” Banerjee told reporters at the West Bengal assembly.