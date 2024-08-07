AIADMK’s emergency executive committee meet on Aug 16

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced an emergency executive council meeting scheduled to take place on August 16 in Chennai. The meeting will be chaired by party presidium chairman A Tamil Magan Hussain and is being convened to comply with the norms set by the Election Commission of India.

The emergency meeting comes after a previously scheduled meeting of district headquarters and headquarters office-bearers was postponed. The original meeting was slated for August 9, but party officials have now shifted focus to the emergency session.

According to party sources, the upcoming executive council meeting is being held to ensure that the party adheres to the requirements set forth by the Election Commission. The AIADMK leadership reportedly received a reminder about the need to hold this meeting, as the office-bearers involved are also members of the committee.

The last joint meeting of the AIADMK’s general council and executive committee took place in December 2023, making this upcoming session the first in several months. In recent times, Edappadi K Palaniswami has been actively engaging with party functionaries and candidates in a series of consultative meetings. These sessions, held in two phases, have focused on discussions related to the outcomes of polls in the 38 Lok Sabha constituencies.