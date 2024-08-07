Wayanad landslides: 138 people missing, says draft list

As many as 138 people are missing following the massive landslides that hit this north Kerala district more than a week ago, according to the initial figures released by the local administration on Wednesday.

The draft list of 138 missing people was prepared based on ration cards and voter records of the disaster-hit areas, the district administration said in a release.

“The list of missing people was prepared after collating the official records held by Gram Panchayat, ICDS, District Education Office, Labor Office, District Disaster Management Authority etc.,” it said.

The names of those living in the camps, with relatives or admitted in hospitals and those whose deaths were confirmed were also removed from the list, it said