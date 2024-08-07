Udhayanidhi pays tribute to MK on his death anniversary

Chennai: On the 6th death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravidian stalwart ‘Kalaignar’ M. Karunanidhi, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin paid tribute to his grandfather, reaffirming his commitment to the Dravidian principles that Karunanidhi championed throughout his political career.

In a heartfelt message posted on the social media platform ‘X’, Udhayanidhi lauded Karunanidhi’s enduring legacy, describing him as a leader whose words and actions continue to guide the people of Tamil Nadu. “Today is the 6th anniversary of Muthamizh Arignar and Kalaignar who is still in our memories due to his words and deeds, who continues to lead the way every day,” Udhayanidhi wrote.

Reflecting on Karunanidhi’s contributions to Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, Udhayanidhi emphasized the late leader’s unique approach of fostering love over hate in politics. “There are many people who want to survive in politics by spreading hatred among people. Our Kalaignar is the one who kept Tamil Nadu politics alive by sowing only love,” he noted.

Karunanidhi’s vision, Udhayanidhi added, extended beyond the boundaries of Tamil Nadu, influencing the broader Indian political discourse on social justice, state autonomy, and language rights. He credited Karunanidhi with laying the foundation for the Dravidian model, which he described as being rooted in anti-dominance politics and development-oriented governance.

Udhayanidhi concluded his tribute by expressing his resolve to continue working in the path shown by Karunanidhi and to re-establish a government that embodies the Dravidian model under the leadership of the DMK. “On this day, we will work in the path shown by Muthamizh Arignar and Kalaignar and establish a Dravidian model government again under the leadership of the Kazhagam leader. May the fame of the Kalaignar spread,” he declared.

Karunanidhi, who passed away on August 7, 2018, remains a towering figure in Tamil Nadu’s political history, revered for his contributions to Tamil culture, language rights, and social justice.