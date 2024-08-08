RS chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar walks out amidst protests

New Delhi: In a rare move, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar walked out of the Upper House on Tuesday (August 8) in protest against the actions of opposition members.

The Rajya Sabha session commenced with Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raising the issue of Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from Olympic wrestling, questioning the motives behind the decision. However, Chairman Dhankhar did not grant permission for the discussion.

Following this, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien attempted to raise additional concerns, but his request was also denied.

Chairman Dhankhar then warned Derek O’Brien, stating, “You are raising your voice against the Chair. Your conduct in the House is inappropriate. I condemn your actions. Next time, I will show you the door.”

The opposition parties then staged a walkout in protest.

Expressing his disappointment with the behavior of the opposition members, Jagdeep Dhankhar remarked, “There are moments when I feel I cannot continue to sit here. With a heavy heart, I am leaving the House,” before walking out.

Following his exit, Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh took over the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha.