ISRO to launch new satellite EOS-08 on I-Day

New Delhi: On August 15, Independence Day, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the Earth Observation Satellite EOS-08 aboard the SSLV-D3 rocket from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The launch is scheduled for 9:17 AM.

Key Details:

Satellite Specifications: The EOS-08 satellite weighs 176 kilograms and is classified as a micro-satellite.

Orbit and Lifespan: It will be placed in a low Earth orbit at an altitude of 475 kilometers. The satellite has a mission lifespan of just one year.

Primary Functions: The satellite is equipped with a GNSS-RO instrument, which will be used for various purposes such as monitoring sea surface winds, assessing soil moisture, and detecting water bodies.

Future Applications: The onboard instruments will also be utilized for research to meet future technological needs.

This launch represents another step in ISRO’s ongoing efforts to enhance earth observation capabilities for both scientific and practical applications.