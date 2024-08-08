Stalin inaugurates ‘Maa Madurai’ Fest

Chennai: Madurai, often referred to as the cultural heart of Tamil Nadu, is hosting the four-day ‘Maa Madurai’ festival. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the event via video conference from Chennai and delivered a speech highlighting the city’s rich heritage and its enduring cultural significance.

In his address, Chief Minister Stalin remarked, “Madurai is a land where even kings were questioned for their wrongdoings, as famously illustrated by Kannagi’s confrontation with the king. It is this spirit of justice and integrity that defines Madurai.” He further emphasized that after Chennai, Madurai was recognized as the second municipal corporation in Tamil Nadu, and it hosts the grand Chithirai festival, a major cultural event.

Stalin praised the Dravidian model of governance, which has provided Madurai with two ministers and mentioned that the city holds a special place for the DMK Youth Wing.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of preserving Madurai’s historical essence while ensuring the city is equipped with modern amenities. He encouraged everyone to celebrate the cultural festival, noting that the event at Madurai’s Tamukkam Grounds showcases the city’s evolution over time.

Stalin called for unity among all people, regardless of caste or religion, to come together and celebrate the ‘Maa Madurai’ festival. He urged the youth to protect and cherish Madurai, maintaining its traditions while embracing progress. “Let the youth uphold the city’s heritage, keeping it ancient in its essence and modern in its facilities,” he concluded.