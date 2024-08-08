Waqf Amendment Bill introduced in LS

New Delhi: The Waqf Amendment Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju. The bill aims to bring reforms to the management and administration of Waqf properties across India.

Waqf properties, both movable and immovable, are donated by Muslims for religious and social welfare purposes. To oversee and manage these properties, Waqf Boards are established at the state level, while the Central Waqf Council operates at the national level. Additionally, there is a Waqf Tribunal that handles disputes related to Waqf properties.

The Waqf Act of 1995 laid down several regulations for managing these properties. However, during the Congress-led UPA government in 2013, many of these regulations were relaxed. Currently, Waqf Boards manage approximately 8.7 lakh properties covering 9.4 lakh acres across the country. There have been numerous allegations of mismanagement and corruption in the administration of these properties.

Key Provisions of the Amendment Bill

The newly introduced amendment bill seeks to address these issues by implementing several key changes:

Protection of Muslim Women’s Rights: The bill ensures that the rights of Muslim women in family properties are protected.

Property Surveys: Waqf properties will be surveyed by a designated Survey Commissioner or a Deputy Collector appointed by the District Collector.

Inclusion of Women and Non-Muslims: The bill mandates the inclusion of Muslim women and non-Muslims in the Central Waqf Council and State Waqf Boards.

Separate Board for Bohras and Aga Khanis: A separate board will be established for Bohras and Aga Khanis. Additionally, representation for Sunnis, Shias, Bohras, Aga Khanis, and other backward groups within the Muslim community will be ensured in the Waqf Boards.