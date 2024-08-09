CM launches ‘Tamil Pudhalvan’ scheme in Coimbatore

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the ‘Tamil Pudhalvan’ scheme, a flagship program of the DMK government in Coimbatore. The scheme is designed to support boys who pursue higher education after completing their schooling in government-run institutions.

Under this initiative, eligible students will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000.

For the current fiscal year, the Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 360 crore to fund the program. This new scheme is seen as a parallel initiative to the previously introduced ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme, which provides similar financial aid to female students. Under the ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme, girls who continue their studies in government-recognized institutions after finishing their education in government schools are eligible to receive Rs 1,000 per month.

The Chief Minister’s Office stated that both ‘Tamil Pudhalvan’ and ‘Pudhumai Penn’ schemes were created to encourage and support students in pursuing higher education. To ensure proper implementation, the government has released comprehensive guidelines and funding details.

The ‘Tamil Pudhalvan’ scheme is exclusively available to students who continue their education in Tamil Nadu in government-recognized courses. The program does not extend to those enrolled in correspondence courses or attending unrecognized schools.

Since its launch on September 5, 2022, the ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme has benefited approximately 2.09 lakh female students in the 2022-2023 academic year, with an additional 64,231 students benefiting in 2024. The introduction of the ‘Tamil Pudhalvan’ scheme marks another significant step by the Tamil Nadu government in promoting higher education and empowering the youth of the state.