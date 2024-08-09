SC grants bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: In a huge relief to AAP leader Manish Sisodia, the Supreme Court on Friday granted him bail in the excise policy irregularities case.

The former deputy chief minister of Delhi had sought bail in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023 for his alleged involvement in the purported irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023. He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023