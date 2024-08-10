Odisha’s crucial role in Indian hockey’s success

New Delhi, Aug 10: In a remarkable testament to its dedication to the sport, the state of Odisha has played a pivotal role in India’s recent success at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Indian men’s hockey team clinched a bronze medal, marking their second consecutive bronze at the Olympic Games. This achievement has ignited immense national pride, particularly in Odisha, which has been instrumental in revitalizing Indian hockey.

The Odisha government’s involvement with Indian hockey began in 2018 under former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Faced with financial instability following Sahara’s exit as the primary sponsor, Odisha stepped in as the official sponsor for both the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams. This significant support was crucial in stabilizing the sport and paving the way for its resurgence on the global stage.

Patnaik expressed his pride and emotional connection to the team’s success on social media, highlighting the deep personal significance of the bronze medal win. “Indeed a historic and very, very special moment for India. The Indian team’s historic medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 has swelled every Indian’s heart in pride. It is also a deeply emotional moment for me personally. May this bring back the halcyon days for hockey, bringing more and more laurels for the country,” Patnaik posted on X.

Patnaik, who had a background as a hockey goalkeeper during his school days, personally congratulated the players, including Odisha’s own Amit Rohidas. His involvement has been described as transformative, elevating hockey to a celebrated status within the state and earning Odisha the title of the “hockey capital” of India.

The Odisha government’s commitment to hockey is underscored by its substantial investment. Initially, the state invested ₹120 crore in the sport, with the deal extended for another decade, ensuring support until 2033. The current Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has further extended the sponsorship deal to 2036, demonstrating a long-term commitment to the sport.

Beyond financial backing, Odisha has invested in world-class infrastructure. The state boasts the world’s largest hockey stadium in Rourkela, with a seating capacity of 20,000. This stadium, located in Sundargarh district—known as the cradle of Indian hockey—hosted significant events such as the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2018 and 2023. Odisha has also organized international tournaments, including the FIH Men’s Series Finals in 2019 and the Olympic Hockey Qualifiers in the same year, providing Indian teams with top-tier facilities to train and compete.

As India celebrates its Olympic success, the Odisha government’s unwavering support is recognized as a cornerstone of this achievement. The state’s investment and infrastructure development have laid a robust foundation for the future of Indian hockey, ensuring continued growth and success on the international stage.