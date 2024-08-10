Neeraj Chopra to undergo knee surgery 

Paris, August 9: In the wake of winning a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, Neeraj Chopra is turning his focus to a long-standing injury that has been a significant hurdle in his career. Despite securing a silver medal with a throw of 89.45m, Chopra is reflecting on the need to address a persistent groin issue that has affected his performance and prevented him from reaching greater distances.

The Indian javelin thrower, who also won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has been dealing with this injury for several years. It has repeatedly hampered his training and competition, forcing him to miss events and manage his performance carefully. Chopra admitted that his focus has often been divided between managing the injury and perfecting his technique, which he believes has limited his potential.

“I have never felt sach mein, even though I have not crossed 90m… I thought I’ll do it. I had the belief. But, I have won a medal for my country. So that’s a big deal too,” Chopra said. He plans to consult with doctors to explore surgical options and make a decision that will benefit his long-term career.

Chopra expressed his admiration for Arshad Nadeem, who won gold with an Olympic-record throw of 92.97m, acknowledging the Pakistani athlete’s own battle with injuries. Chopra remains optimistic and determined, stating, “There’s a lot left in me, we will do it for sure.”

The injury has not only affected Chopra’s performance but also his ability to compete at his best. Despite the setbacks, his resilience and dedication continue to inspire, as he aims for a full recovery and future successes in his sport.