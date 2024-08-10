Barcelona signs Dani Olmo on six-year deal

Barcelona, Aug 10: Barcelona, Aug 10:

Barcelona has secured Spain midfielder Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig on a six-year contract, extending until June 2030. The 26-year-old returns to the club where he previously spent seven years in the youth academy.

The transfer fee remains undisclosed, though estimates suggest it around €55 million ($60 million). Barcelona has set Olmo’s buy-out clause at €500 million.

Olmo, who played a key role in Spain’s Euro 2024 victory, was one of the tournament’s top scorers and a standout in UEFA’s team of the tournament. He departed RB Leipzig after four years, during which he made 148 appearances, scored 29 goals, and won two German Cups.

Olmo expressed his gratitude to RB Leipzig on social media, highlighting his memorable achievements with the club.