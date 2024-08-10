Aman Sehrawat clinches India’s first wrestling medal 

Paris, August 9: Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat has etched his name in Olympic history by securing India’s first wrestling medal at the Paris 2024 Games. Sehrawat achieved this milestone with a decisive 13-5 victory over Darian Toi Cruz of Puerto Rico in the men’s 57kg bronze medal match held at the Champ de Arena on Friday.

At just 21 years old, Sehrawat’s triumph marks him as the seventh Indian wrestler to earn an Olympic medal. This victory also extends India’s streak of winning wrestling medals to five consecutive Olympics, highlighting the country’s growing dominance in the sport. Previous Indian wrestling medallists include KD Jadhav (bronze in 1952), Sushil Kumar (bronze in 2008, silver in 2012), Yogeshwar Dutt (bronze in 2012), Sakshi Malik (bronze in 2016), Bajrang Punia (bronze in 2020), and Ravi Dahiya (silver in 2020).

Sehrawat’s path to the podium was marked by a series of impressive performances. He began with a commanding 10-0 win over Vladimir Egorov of North Macedonia in the Round of 16, followed by a dominant 12-0 victory against Albania’s Zelimkhan Abakanov in the quarterfinals. Despite a tough competition, Sehrawat’s resilience and skill were evident throughout the tournament.

The significance of this win is underscored by Sehrawat’s inspiring backstory. Born on July 16, 2003, in Jhajjar, Haryana, his early life was marred by personal loss. Losing both parents at a young age, Sehrawat turned to wrestling as a means of coping and finding purpose. Under the guidance of coach Lalit Kumar, he rose to prominence, clinching his first National Championship title in 2021, followed by notable victories at the Asian Games and the Asian Wrestling Championships.

Aman’s dedication to wrestling is not only a testament to his physical prowess but also to his mental strength and perseverance. His journey from personal tragedy to Olympic glory has inspired many and reflects the profound impact of determination and hard work.

With this historic win, Aman Sehrawat has not only added to India’s rich legacy in wrestling but has also set a new benchmark for future generations of Indian athletes. As the nation celebrates this achievement, Sehrawat’s story serves as a powerful reminder of overcoming adversity to achieve greatness.