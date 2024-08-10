Who is Muhammad Yunus?

Dhaka, August 10: In a dramatic turn of events, Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning economist, has been appointed to lead Bangladesh’s interim government following the resignation and flight of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The decision was made during a late-night meeting on Tuesday, involving key figures from student protest groups, military officials, civil society representatives, and business leaders. Dhaka, August 10: In a dramatic turn of events, Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning economist, has been appointed to lead Bangladesh’s interim government following the resignation and flight of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The decision was made during a late-night meeting on Tuesday, involving key figures from student protest groups, military officials, civil society representatives, and business leaders.

Sheikh Hasina, who had ruled Bangladesh for 15 years, was compelled to resign after weeks of escalating protests. The demonstrations, initially sparked by opposition to a government job quota system, quickly evolved into a broader challenge to her increasingly authoritarian rule. The situation reached a tipping point on Monday, forcing Hasina to flee the country, leaving Bangladesh in a state of political turmoil.

With Sheikh Hasina’s departure, Bangladesh finds itself in a precarious situation. The military has temporarily taken control, though its future involvement in the interim government remains uncertain. On Tuesday, the president dissolved Parliament to pave the way for new elections, adding to the already volatile political climate.

The appointment of Yunus, currently in Paris advising the Olympic organizers, as the caretaker prime minister has been met with a mix of optimism and apprehension. Student leaders, who played a significant role in the protests, were among the most vocal advocates for Yunus’s leadership, viewing him as a figure of integrity capable of steering the nation through this turbulent period.

Muhammad Yunus is best known for founding Grameen Bank, a pioneering microcredit institution that has empowered millions of impoverished people, particularly women, in Bangladesh. His work earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006, making him a global icon for grassroots economic development.

However, Yunus’s relationship with Sheikh Hasina has been fraught with tension. Their feud dates back to 2007 when Yunus briefly considered forming a political party during a period of military-backed rule in Bangladesh. Although he never pursued the initiative, Hasina’s government launched multiple investigations against him, leading to his ouster from Grameen Bank in 2011. The accusations against Yunus included breaching retirement regulations, coercion in loan collection, and embezzlement—charges he has consistently denied.

As Bangladesh prepares for new elections, Yunus’s appointment as interim leader marks a significant shift in the country’s political landscape. His supporters view him as a beacon of hope for a nation plagued by corruption and political infighting. However, his detractors, particularly those loyal to Sheikh Hasina, argue that his history of political opposition to Hasina makes him a divisive figure.

Yunus, now 83, has expressed his commitment to leading the country through this transition, referring to Hasina’s resignation as Bangladesh’s “second liberation day.” As the nation watches closely, the world will be waiting to see how Yunus navigates the challenges ahead and whether he can restore stability to a deeply divided Bangladesh.