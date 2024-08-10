Illa elected Catalan leader, Separatists defeated

Barcelona, August 10: Catalonia’s parliament has confirmed Salvador Illa, candidate of the Socialist Party of Catalonia (PSC), as the new head of the Catalan government. This appointment marks the end of over a decade of separatist leadership in the northeastern Spanish region.

Illa, who led the PSC to victory in May’s regional elections, will succeed Pere Aragonès of the Republican Left of Catalonia, a party that advocates for Catalan independence. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez praised Illa’s appointment, expressing confidence in his ability to lead Catalonia effectively.

In a show of continued separatist sentiment, Carles Puigdemont, the exiled leader of the Junts per Catalunya party, returned to Spain and addressed a rally in Barcelona despite an arrest warrant. Puigdemont’s appearance underscores ongoing tensions, as he aims to reignite the independence movement that has historically strained Spanish politics.

The 2017 referendum on Catalan independence, which Puigdemont supported, was deemed illegal by Spanish courts and led to a political crisis. While Sanchez has sought to address these issues through dialogue and pardons, Puigdemont’s return signals that the struggle for Catalan independence remains a contentious issue.