Maduro blocks X access in Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has imposed a 10-day ban on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, amid growing unrest over the country’s recent election results. The move follows Maduro’s accusations against X owner Elon Musk of inciting “hate and fascism,” prompting the Venezuelan telecommunications regulator, Conatel, to implement the ban.

In a televised speech, Maduro declared, “X get out of Venezuela for 10 days!” He criticized Musk for allegedly violating the platform’s rules and for fueling dissent following the controversial July 28 election. The election, which declared Maduro the winner with 51.2% of the vote, has been marred by accusations of fraud. The opposition, led by Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, contends that they won with over 7 million votes compared to Maduro’s 3.3 million.

The opposition’s claims have sparked widespread protests both in Venezuela and internationally. Foreign ministers from Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico have called for the National Electoral Council (CNE) to release detailed vote tallies, urging transparency in the electoral process.

Maduro’s actions come amidst ongoing tension with Musk, who has publicly denounced the Venezuelan leader, calling him a “dictator” and accusing him of electoral fraud. The two figures have exchanged sharp barbs and challenges on X and Venezuelan state television.

In response to the unrest, Maduro has also recommended abandoning Meta-owned WhatsApp in favor of Telegram or WeChat, alleging that the former is being used to intimidate Venezuelan military and police families.

While the United States, Argentina, and Chile have refused to recognize Maduro’s victory and have demanded transparency, China and Russia have congratulated him. Brian A. Nichols, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, emphasized that “the voices of Venezuelan voters will not be silenced by repression, censorship, or disinformation. The world is watching.