Nagai-Kankesanthurai ferry service to relaunch on Aug 16

Chennai: The long-awaited passenger ferry service connecting Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu with Kankesanthurai (KKS) in Sri Lanka’s Jaffna district is set to be relaunched on August 16, after several delays.

The service, operated by IndSri Ferry Services Private Limited, will begin accepting bookings from midnight today. The ferry, named ‘Sivagangai,’ can accommodate 150 passengers and covers the 111-kilometer (60 nautical miles) journey in approximately three and a half hours, depending on sea conditions.

Initially launched in October last year and virtually flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the service was halted shortly after due to rough weather conditions. The ticket fare for a one-way journey is priced at USD 50 plus taxes (approximately Rs 4,920), with the same fare applicable for the return trip.

The Nagapattinam-Kankesanthurai ferry service has a historical legacy, having first started in 1914 under colonial rule. It was suspended in 1984 due to the Sri Lankan civil war and has been eagerly anticipated since its announcement last year.

Passengers can book tickets and learn more about the service at sailindsri.com.