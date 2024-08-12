Bangladesh’s new Home Minister apologizes to Hindus

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s new Home Affairs Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) M. Sakhawat said on Monday that the interim government currently in power has no plans to ban the Awami League party, formerly led by Sheikh Hasina, reports AFP.

“The party has made many contributions to Bangladesh — we acknowledge that,” Sakhawat Hossain informed the press. “They should participate in the elections when the time comes.”

Earlier, on Sunday, Home Minister Sakhawat Hossain extended an apology to the Hindu community for not being able to protect them adequately. He said that it is the duty of the Muslim majority to protect the Hindu minority, acknowledging a failure in this responsibility. He assured the community of future protection and expressed hope for improvement.

Meanwhile, the protesting personnel of the Bangladesh police have agreeed to called off their strike after a meeting with interim government’s Home Affairs Adviser, Hossain, on Sunday and announced the withdrawal of the strike.

The police received confirmation that the majority of their 11-point demands are likely to be met.

During the meeting, it was resolved that the non-cadre police officers, who were protesting, would recommence their duties starting Monday. A member of the inquiry committee, established by the Inspector General of Police, Asaduzzaman Jewel, stated, “The Home Affairs Adviser has given us his word, and in response, we will don our uniforms and return to our posts from Monday.”

Home Affairs Adviser Sakhawat announced that those responsible for ordering the use of excessive force would face consequences, and a thorough investigation would be initiated. He further proposed the establishment of a police commission to guarantee the police’s autonomy and freedom from political influence.