Kamala Harris surges ahead of Trump in latest poll

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that Vice President Kamala Harris has extended her lead over former President Donald Trump, now leading 45% to 41%. This marks a significant increase from her previous narrow 1-point lead in late July.

The survey, conducted over eight days and ending Wednesday with a 2-point margin of error, indicates that Harris has gained substantial support from women and Hispanic voters. She leads Trump by 13 percentage points among these groups, a notable rise from her previous leads of 9 and 6 points respectively.

Trump maintains a strong lead among white voters and men, with his advantage among voters without a college degree shrinking to 7 points from 14 points in July. The shifting dynamics reflect the impact of Harris’s candidacy since she formally accepted the Democratic nomination.

The poll also highlights increased enthusiasm among Democratic voters, with 73% expressing heightened excitement for the upcoming election due to Harris’s candidacy. In contrast, 64% of Trump supporters are motivated by backing Trump rather than opposing Harris.

While Harris leads on issues such as abortion policy, with a 47% to 31% advantage, Trump is favored for economic management, with a 45% to 36% margin. The poll’s timing overlaps with the Democratic National Convention, which may influence the ongoing support for Harris.

In key battleground states, Trump holds a slight edge over Harris, with a 45% to 43% lead among registered voters. The upcoming election’s outcome will hinge on these pivotal states, despite Harris’s growing national support.

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who suspended his campaign during the poll period, had the support of 6% of voters.