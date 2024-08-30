Bolivia faces worst wildfire crisis in decades

Bolivia has recorded nearly 36,800 fire outbreaks this year, according to Brazil’s space research agency, Inpe. The intense blazes have led to the evacuation of several villages and strained firefighting resources. In Concepcion, a local firefighter described the fire front as extending “miles,” while thick smoke has obscured the landscape.
The fires have ravaged both agricultural and pastoral lands. According to Vice Minister of Defense Juan Carlos Calvimontes, nearly 68% of the burned areas were pastures, largely due to cattle ranching practices. The government’s permission of slash-and-burn techniques to clear land for agriculture, combined with inadequate fines for illegal burning, has contributed to the crisis.
The situation is dire for local communities. Indigenous groups, who rely on the land for farming and livestock, are struggling with damaged crops and depleted water supplies. Volunteers have stepped in to protect crucial land areas, but their efforts are overwhelmed by the scale of the fires.
The Bolivian government has sought international assistance as the fires continue to spread. The destruction also threatens the region’s unique wooden churches and historical artifacts.
The ongoing wildfires highlight broader environmental issues, with land development and climate change exacerbating the frequency and intensity of such disasters. As the fire season persists, both Bolivia and neighboring countries brace for further impact.