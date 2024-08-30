Macron and Starmer forge closer UK-France ties

In a significant diplomatic development, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged to enhance cooperation between their nations in key areas such as defense, security, migration, and energy. The announcement follows a high-level meeting at the Élysée Palace in Paris on August 29, 2024.

The two leaders underscored the importance of strengthening their bilateral relationship, which has been a focal point of Starmer’s recent European tour. Starmer’s visit to Paris came after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, where they discussed a new treaty encompassing defense and trade. This diplomatic push is part of Starmer’s broader agenda to mend relations with European allies and stimulate economic growth following Brexit.

During their meeting, Macron and Starmer addressed pressing global issues, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. They reiterated their call for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and emphasized the need for continued support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion.

The leaders’ discussions also included measures to combat migrant smuggling and enhance intelligence-sharing. The meeting reflects a renewed commitment to close collaboration between the UK and France, aiming to address both regional and global challenges.

This engagement follows prior interactions between Macron and Starmer, including meetings at the NATO summit and the European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace. Their joint efforts signify a mutual interest in reinforcing strategic alliances and tackling common threats on the international stage.

