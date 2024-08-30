Typhoon Shanshan batters Japan, Thousands evacuated

Japan is facing widespread disruption as Typhoon Shanshan unleashes powerful winds and heavy rains across southwestern regions, leading to numerous evacuations and significant industrial shutdowns.

The storm, with wind speeds reaching up to 180 km/h (112 mph), has already resulted in at least three deaths and numerous injuries. More than 200,000 households are without power, and major companies including Toyota, Nissan, and Honda have suspended operations at their domestic plants. Semiconductor firms such as Renesas and Tokyo Electron have also halted production, impacting global supply chains.

Transportation has been severely disrupted, with nearly 800 flights canceled by airlines like ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines. Rail services in Kyushu are suspended, and many bus and ferry routes are also halted.

Evacuation notices have been issued to over 5.2 million people, primarily in Kyushu and some central regions. The storm is expected to move northward, potentially affecting Tokyo and other central areas over the weekend. Local communities are coming together to support those displaced, with hotels like the one operated by Madoka Kubo in Kumamoto prefecture now serving as shelters for evacuated elderly residents.

Typhoon Shanshan highlights Japan’s vulnerability to extreme weather, coming on the heels of Typhoon Ampil earlier this month. Authorities are working to manage the situation and provide aid to those in need.