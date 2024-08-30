Philippines invests $33 bn in military modernization

Armed Forces Chief Romeo Brawner announced that the military seeks to obtain the latest weaponry, including mid-range capabilities, to strengthen its defense posture. This announcement came shortly after Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro revealed that the Philippines is evaluating offers for new weapons systems.

“We are aiming to secure more cutting-edge weapons systems, including those with mid-range capabilities,” Brawner stated during a press conference in Baguio. This statement follows increased security engagements between the Philippines and the United States, who are preparing for potentially the largest joint military exercises next year to counter perceived Chinese assertiveness.

In April, the U.S. deployed its intermediate-range missile system in northern Philippines as part of military drills, which drew criticism from China. Although the missile was not fired during the exercises, it was tested for transport feasibility.

The Philippines has faced frequent maritime and aerial confrontations with China in the South China Sea. As part of its modernization plan, the country intends to spend approximately 1.894 trillion pesos ($33.74 billion) to enhance its military’s external defense capabilities. This budget includes a potential acquisition of 40 fighter jets, although the specific models and countries involved in the bidding process remain undisclosed.

Teodoro indicated that the government is exploring financing options, including syndicated loans from private lenders, to cover the cost of the new jets, estimated between 300 to 400 billion pesos ($5.3 to $7.1 billion). The military is seeking “faster and more lethal” multi-role fighters to complement its existing South Korean FA-50 jets.

“We are moving towards awarding tenders as soon as possible, provided that our financial requirements are met,” Teodoro added.

The Philippine military’s modernization effort reflects a broader trend of regional defense upgrades amid growing geopolitical tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.