Root creates record Century at Lord’s

England’s day began under the bright skies of London, with Sri Lanka’s captain Dhananjaya de Silva making a surprising decision to bowl first, despite the favorable conditions for batting. The move seemed justified as Sri Lanka quickly made inroads into the England batting lineup.

Dan Lawrence, opening the innings in an unfamiliar role, struggled to find his footing and was dismissed for nine, caught behind off the bowling of Lahiru Kumara. England’s stand-in captain Ollie Pope, who has had a torrid time with the bat since taking over the reins from the injured Ben Stokes, continued his poor run. Pope managed just one run before he top-edged a pull off Asitha Fernando, offering a simple catch to De Silva at square leg. With England reeling at 42 for two, the onus was once again on Joe Root to steady the ship.

Root, walking in under pressure, exhibited the calm and composure that has become synonymous with his batting. The 33-year-old Yorkshireman was soon tested by a probing Sri Lankan attack. On just 11, he survived a close lbw shout from Kumara, with umpire Paul Reiffel’s not out decision standing after Sri Lanka’s review was unsuccessful.

Unperturbed, Root began to rebuild the innings. He lost his partner Ben Duckett, who played a brisk knock of 40 before falling to Prabath Jayasuriya, top-edging a reverse scoop to Kumara at the point boundary. England was left at a vulnerable 97 for three by lunch, and the responsibility of salvaging the innings fell squarely on Root’s shoulders.

Root’s innings, a blend of classical strokes and strategic aggression, saw him build crucial partnerships with Harry Brook and Jamie Smith. Brook contributed 33 before being bowled by Jayasuriya, while Smith, fresh off a maiden Test century at Old Trafford, managed 21 before being caught in the slips.

The star of the day, however, was Root. Displaying an array of elegant shots, including his trademark cover drives and deft glances, he inched closer to a century. Root, who had been stuck on 99 for 12 deliveries, finally reached the milestone with a crisp shot between slip and gully, bringing up his 33rd Test hundred in 162 balls, decorated with 13 fours. This century not only equaled Cook’s record but also secured Root’s place as one of England’s finest batters in history.

Root’s century at Lord’s was his sixth at the iconic venue, a feat that has further cemented his legacy. By equaling Cook’s record, Root moved into joint-10th place on the all-time list of Test century-makers, a prestigious group led by India’s Sachin Tendulkar with 51 centuries. Notably, Root is the only active player among the top 10, with the others having retired from international cricket.

As Root guided England to a position of strength, he found an able partner in Gus Atkinson, who played an outstanding innings lower down the order. Atkinson, who had shown glimpses of his potential in previous matches, rose to the occasion, registering his maiden Test fifty in just his fifth match. The pair added a crucial 92 runs for the seventh wicket, frustrating the Sri Lankan bowlers and taking England past 300.

Atkinson’s innings was a mix of aggression and skill, highlighted by two majestic sixes off Jayasuriya. He reached his fifty with a textbook cover drive off Milan Rathnayake, finishing the day unbeaten on 74, having faced just 61 balls. His knock included some powerful hits, particularly against the new ball, where he pulled Kumara for a commanding six over midwicket.

Root’s innings eventually came to an end in an uncharacteristic fashion. Attempting an unorthodox ramp shot off Rathnayake, Root top-edged the ball, which was safely pouched by Pathum Nissanka at point. His departure at 143 left England at 308 for seven, but by then, the damage had been done.

Atkinson, alongside the tailenders, ensured that England ended the day in a strong position. The young fast bowler’s knock was a timely reminder of the depth in England’s batting, particularly in the absence of key players like Ben Stokes.

As the teams prepare for the second day, England will be looking to add valuable runs with their remaining wickets, while Sri Lanka will aim to wrap up the innings quickly and then put up a strong response with the bat. With the series on the line, this match at Lord’s is poised to be a thrilling contest, but for now, it’s Joe Root’s record-equalling century that has stolen the spotlight.