Plenty of action in Proodles Premier League 

Proodles Premier League saw thrilling cricket action as there was some exciting acting on field.

In an exciting match, Foxconn Firez posted a competitive total of 145 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs. Pugazh played a stellar innings, remaining unbeaten on 62. In response, Samsung A was restricted to 90 runs, managing only 17.3 overs before being bowled out. Foxconn Firez secured a convincing victory by 55 runs. Pugazh’s outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

In another match, HMIL A struggled with the bat, scoring 79 in 16.4 overs. Suresh Assy contributed a valuable 29 runs, while Madan VR delivered a remarkable bowling performance, taking 4 wickets for 13 runs. Despite this, L & T A chased down the target with ease, reaching 80 for 6 in 16.3 overs. Praba MSD’s unbeaten 28 guided L & T A to a 4-wicket win. Madan VR was named Player of the Match for his exceptional bowling.