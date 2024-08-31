Root dedicates 33rd Test ton to Thorpe

Joe Root dedicated his record-equalling 33rd Test hundred to his former batting mentor late Graham Thorpe, who died earlier this month at the age of 55.

Root smashed his 33rd Test hundred on Day 1 of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Thursday at Lord’s to go level with England legend Alastair Cook for the most Test centuries by an Englishman.

The former captain pointed to the skies after reaching the century and paid tribute to Thorpe. “I’ve been very lucky to work with a lot of people, whether it be senior players, coaches, mentors, and Thorpey was one of those people who offered me so much,” he was quoted by Cricbuzz.

“It was nice to be able to think of him (Thorpe) in that moment. He’s someone I’m sorely going to miss, and who I owe a lot to. He put a lot into my game, into my career, and without his help I definitely wouldn’t be where I am now,” he added.