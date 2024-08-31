US open: Alcaraz suffers shock loss to Zandschulp

No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock loss at the hands of Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp in Round 2 of the US Open late on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old Alcaraz’s 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 loss to world No. 74 Dutchman was his worst showing in four consecutive-year Flushing appearances as it broke the Spaniard’s 15-match winning streak at Grand Slam events.

Alcaraz suffered his first loss in the second round of a major since 2021 at Wimbledon, where the then-World No. 75 fell to second seed Daniil Medvedev. The 15-time tour-level titlist committed 27 unforced errors, 12 of which came on his forehand, several missing by a great distance.

In the second game of the opening set, the players engaged in two prolonged rallies featuring several net rushes, dizzying lobs, and even a tweener. Van de Zandschulp capitalized on his first break point against Alcaraz’s serve, consolidated the break, and swiftly took a 4-1 lead. Van de Zandschulp kept his cool and won the first set, 6-1.