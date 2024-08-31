Paralympics: Golden girl Avani leads shooting’s medal rush

The extraordinary Avani Lekhara became the first Indian to win two successive Paralympic gold medals with a record-breaking performance that cemented her place as one of the finest para-shooters in the world on a history-making day for the country, which also snared its maiden track medal through Preethi Pal.

The 22-year-old Avani, who was paralysed waist-down owing to a car accident as an 11-year-old, claimed the landmark gold in the women’s 10m air rifle (SH1) shooting competition in Chateauroux.

On the second day of competitions, India also won a silver medal through Manish Narwal in the men’s 10m air pistol (SH1) final, and two bronze medals.

The first of these came from 37-year-old late-bloomer Mona Agarwal, also a wheelchair-bound athlete, in the same event in which Avani reigned supreme and the second was clinched by Preethi in the women’s 100m (T35) meet in Paris with a personal best performance.