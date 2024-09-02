Doctor’s rape-murder: Night-long sit-in held in Kolkata

Kolkata: Participants of a mega rally, including prominent film personalities and rights activists, held a night-long sit-in here till 4 am on Monday, demanding justice for a doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at a hospital last month.

Thousands of people participated in a protest march on Sunday, and at the end of the rally, they squatted in the Esplanade area in central Kolkata, vowing to be there till Monday morning to press upon the government for a swift probe into the heinous crime and arrest of the culprits.

Sunday night’s protest was reminiscent of the “Women Reclaim The Night” event that was held on August 14 at midnight to demand justice for the postgraduate trainee doctor.

“We had given the 4 am deadline to the administration for addressing our demand…But we did not hear anything from any state department – police, health and women and child welfare.

“At the start of the dharna, we had sent separate mails to these departments, urging them to send representatives to listen to our grievances. Not a single state representative responded or turned up at the venue,” film director Birsa Dasgupta said.

Actor Sohini Sarkar said the participants of the mega rally which commenced from College Square in northern Kolkata, will discuss how to carry forward the movement after the expiry of the 4 am deadline.

“We will not dismantle the stage erected for the sit-in,” she said.

Actor Swastika Mukherjee, who was at the forefront of the protest, demanded “azadi from abuse” and strict punishment of convicted rapists.

“Our protests will become stronger from now and will continue. There will be relaxation during Durga Puja as so many poor people are dependent on this festival,” the actor said.

She also said, “Arresting everyone in the RG Kar case is crucial for the safety of every woman.”

Notably, the body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was recovered from the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, and a civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of the medic.

The incident has triggered nationwide outrage and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the matter upon the direction of the Calcutta High Court.