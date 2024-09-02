Stalin praises Vaazhai for its powerful message

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently took to social media to express his admiration for the Tamil film Vaazhai, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mari Selvaraj.

The Chief Minister, currently in San Francisco, shared his thoughts on the movie via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, praising the film’s portrayal of the struggles and resilience of the working class.

In his tweet, CM Stalin wrote in Tamil:

“Based on a true story, Vaazhai speaks of the lives and pains of the working people. I watched it in San Francisco. My heartfelt congratulations to the creator, @mari_selvaraj.”

He went on to commend the director for vividly capturing the harsh realities faced by the underprivileged. Drawing a poignant analogy, Stalin remarked, “When a hungry child clasped Lord Shiva, Mari brought a thousand plantains into our hearts.”

Reflecting on the government’s efforts to address hunger, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction in the successful implementation of the breakfast scheme for school children, a measure aimed at ensuring that no child goes hungry. “I am pleased that the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme was created so that no child facing hunger will suffer,” he noted, linking the film’s themes with the state’s ongoing social welfare initiatives.

Stalin concluded his message with a note of optimism, encouraging the continuation of efforts to create meaningful change: “With the hope that wounds will heal, let us continue our journey towards transformation!”

He also extended his best wishes to Mari Selvaraj, expressing confidence in the director’s ability to continue making impactful films. “Congratulations once again to @mari_selvaraj, who continues to deliver successful films!” the tweet read.

Vaazhai has garnered attention for its raw and unflinching depiction of the challenges faced by marginalized communities in Tamil Nadu. Mari Selvaraj, known for his socially conscious films, has once again been lauded for his storytelling prowess, which resonates deeply with audiences and critics alike.