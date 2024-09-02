CM lauds Udhayanidhi for successfully hosting F4 race

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, currently on a demanding business trip in the United States, took a moment to extend his congratulations to his son and state Sports Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, for successfully organizing the Formula 4 race in Chennai.

This international event marks another milestone in Tamil Nadu’s journey toward becoming a sports powerhouse in India.

In a heartfelt message shared on his ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) account early Monday morning, CM Stalin applauded the efforts of Udhayanidhi and his team for what he described as a “roaring success.” The Chief Minister highlighted the event as yet another feather in the cap for Tamil Nadu, which has recently hosted a series of prestigious sports events, including the Chess Olympiad, Chennai Open 2023, Asian Champions Trophy 2023, Tamil Nadu International Surf Open 2023, Squash World Cup 2023, and Khelo India.

“Huge applause to Hon’ble Thiru. Udhayanidhi Stalin and the entire team for making #Formula4Chennai a roaring success! Building on the victories of #ChessOlympiad, #ChennaiOpen2023, #AsianChampionsTrophy2023, #TamilNaduInternationalSurfOpen2023, #SquashWorldCup2023, and #KheloIndia, Tamil Nadu is blazing a trail in sports excellence,” Stalin wrote.

The Chief Minister emphasized that Tamil Nadu is not merely hosting these events but is also playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of Indian sports. He attributed this to the state’s world-class facilities and strategic investments in sports infrastructure, which have significantly contributed to Tamil Nadu’s increasing presence in India’s Olympic contingent.

“With world-class facilities and strategic investments, we’re not just hosting events—we’re pioneering the future of Indian sports. That’s why Tamil Nadu has a significant presence in India’s Olympic contingent. Let’s continue pushing the limits and cement Tamil Nadu’s legacy as the Sports Capital of India,” he added.

The successful hosting of the Formula 4 race has further solidified Tamil Nadu’s reputation as a premier destination for international sports events. The state’s commitment to nurturing sports talent and enhancing infrastructure has been instrumental in attracting global attention. The Chief Minister’s recognition of his son’s efforts also underscores the role of leadership and vision in propelling Tamil Nadu to the forefront of the sports world.

The Formula 4 race in Chennai attracted international racers and enthusiasts, adding to the state’s growing list of achievements in the sports domain.