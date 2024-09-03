Passenger detained for smoking inside flight

Chennai: A passenger identified as Farook, 42, from Tiruvarur district, was detained by the police on Monday after allegedly smoking inside an Indigo Airlines flight from Kuwait to Chennai. The flight was carrying 178 passengers.

During the flight, fellow passengers noticed Farook frequently using the restroom and suspected he was smoking inside. The cabin crew was alerted, and when questioned, Farook initially denied the accusations, claiming he was only using the restroom and not smoking.

However, it was later confirmed that Farook had indeed smoked cigarettes during the flight. The pilot was informed, and upon landing in Chennai in the afternoon, Farook was detained by security officers and handed over to the Chennai airport police.

During the police inquiry, it was revealed that Farook had been working as a car driver in Kuwait for the past two years and was returning to India for holidays. He apologized for his actions and requested that the police not file a case against him.

Taking his apology into consideration, the police issued a warning and released him after obtaining a written statement from Farook. The incident highlights the serious consequences of violating safety protocols on flights.