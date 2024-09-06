No safety for women in TN, says EPS

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has raised serious concerns over the increasing incidents of crimes against women in Tamil Nadu, questioning the effectiveness of the DMK government’s law enforcement.

In a statement released on social media, EPS highlighted the alarming situation where women are reportedly unable to move freely due to a lack of safety under the current administration.

EPS expressed shock over a recent incident in Puthalur, Thanjavur district, where a woman was allegedly lured into a two-wheeler under the pretext of receiving a lift and then subjected to sexual assault. He pointed out that this incident is indicative of the broader safety issues facing women in the state under the DMK regime.

EPS also referred to another distressing case from Orathanadu, also in Thanjavur district, where a woman walking on the street was reportedly sexually assaulted by a gang of six men last month. The victim allegedly faced indifference from the police when she attempted to file a complaint, according to an interview she gave to an English daily. Condemning the DMK government, EPS blamed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for the administration’s apparent negligence in handling such serious crimes.

EPS questioned whether criminals have become emboldened under the DMK’s rule, believing that the law will not hold them accountable. He urged the state government to ensure that the perpetrators of sexual violence receive the maximum punishment possible. EPS emphasized that the safety of women must be a top priority for the government and called for immediate measures to prevent any further incidents like the infamous Nirbhaya case from happening in Tamil Nadu.