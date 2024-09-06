Minister talks tough on spiritual event in govt school

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, announced on Friday that ‘Spiritual Awakening Classes’ will no longer be conducted in the state’s schools.

This decision follows a controversy surrounding a session held at a government school in Chennai, which sparked a significant public outcry.

The issue came to light after a video surfaced on social media showing a ‘Spiritual Awakening’ session conducted by the Paramporul Foundation, an NGO, at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Ashok Nagar. The video quickly went viral, leading to widespread criticism from supporters of the ruling DMK, who questioned the appropriateness of such sessions in state-run schools.

Reacting to the controversy, Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi assured the public that strict action would be taken against those responsible for organizing the session. “Strong action will be taken. Following the action, such events will never happen in Tamil Nadu. I also met the teacher who argued with the speaker,” he stated, emphasizing the government’s commitment to maintaining a secular and inclusive educational environment.

The minister’s remarks reflect the state government’s firm stance against the introduction of religious or spiritual content in the public education system, which could be seen as conflicting with the principles of secularism. The government has also indicated that it will implement measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

The controversy has underscored the importance of adhering to the state’s secular policies in education, and the government’s response aims to reassure the public that educational institutions will remain focused on imparting knowledge without religious or spiritual influence.

As the situation continues to develop, the Tamil Nadu government’s actions will likely set a precedent for how similar issues are handled in the future, ensuring that the state’s educational policies remain aligned with its secular values.

CM promises new guidelines:

Chief Minister MK Stalin said that detailed guidelines would soon be issued for conducting programs in the state schools. Waking up to a social media storm caused by the video, Chief Minister Stalin, who is currently busy wooing investment to Tamil Nadu, said, “Ideas promoting individual progress, ethics based life and social development must be inculcated in the students. I have consistently emphasised the importance of education and the need to foster scientific thinking in many events over the last three years. Science is the way to progress.”