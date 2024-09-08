DMK hits back at EPS over criticism of CM Stalin’s US visit

The ruling DMK has strongly responded to criticism from the Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), regarding the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s ongoing visit to the United States. The DMK accused the former Chief Minister of trying to divert attention from the significant investment commitments being secured during the trip.

DMK Organising Secretary R.S. Bharathi, in a statement issued on Saturday, dismissed EPS’s claims that CM Stalin had undertaken the US visit primarily for medical treatment, suggesting that the MoUs were merely a cover for the trip. Bharathi argued that Palaniswami’s remarks were driven by envy over the successful signing of investment agreements.

“Palaniswami is envious of the list of MoUs being signed daily. He is saying things to divert attention from the investments. There is no cure for the heartburn he suffers,” Bharathi stated, taking a direct jab at the AIADMK leader.

Bharathi also criticized EPS for what he described as ongoing “blabbering,” which he claimed began during the time when the late former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa was hospitalized. He pointed out that the DMK had consistently provided periodic updates when former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi was admitted to Kauvery Hospital and even during minor treatments undergone by CM Stalin.

In a sharp rebuke, Bharathi added, “It would bode well if people who failed to take Jayalalithaa abroad and save her life stopped talking about Chief Minister Stalin, who has gone to the US to secure investments.”