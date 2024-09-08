Low-pressure area strengthens; Rain to continue in TN till Sept 13

The low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is expected to strengthen into a depression, bringing rain to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from today until September 13, according to the Chennai Meteorological Centre.

In a statement issued by the centre’s director, Senthamarai Kannan, it was revealed that the low-pressure area, which had formed over the central and adjoining northern parts of the Bay of Bengal, has now moved in a northwesterly direction. It is currently situated over the northwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal and has intensified into a deep depression. The system is expected to strengthen further into a depression and move northwards towards the northwest Bay of Bengal and surrounding areas.

Over the next three days, the depression is likely to continue moving in a west-northwest direction towards the northern coast of West Bengal, northern Odisha, and the adjoining areas.

As a result, Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, can expect isolated thunderstorms and rain from today until September 13.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy over the next 24 hours, with the possibility of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in some parts of the city.