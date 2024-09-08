Goondas imposed on ten arrested in Armstrong murder case

In connection with the murder of Armstrong, the former Tamil Nadu state president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), ten individuals, including notorious rowdies and lawyers, have been detained under the Goondas Act. Armstrong, aged 52, was brutally murdered, leading to a widespread investigation and the arrest of 24 people so far. In connection with the murder of Armstrong, the former Tamil Nadu state president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), ten individuals, including notorious rowdies and lawyers, have been detained under the Goondas Act. Armstrong, aged 52, was brutally murdered, leading to a widespread investigation and the arrest of 24 people so far.

Among those arrested under the Goondas Act are key suspects, including Ponnai Balu, 39, Santhosh, 22, Gokul, 25, and Vijay, 24, all from Ranipet. Additionally, Ramu, 38, Arul, 32, and Selvaraj, 49, from Thiruninravur, have also been detained under the same law.

Others arrested include Thirumalai, 45, from Pulianthope, Manivannan, 25, from R.K. Pettai, and Sivasakthi, 26, from Kallipattu. All ten have been jailed under the stringent Goondas Act, which allows for preventive detention to maintain public order.