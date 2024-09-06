Gold prices surge in Chennai

Chennai: The price of gold in Chennai witnessed a notable increase on Friday, with the yellow metal rising by ₹408 per sovereign.

As a result, gold is now being sold at ₹53,760 per sovereign, marking a significant rise in the cost of the precious metal.

Over the past few days, the price of gold in Tamil Nadu has seen considerable fluctuations, but it experienced a decrease today. Specifically, the price of gold increased by ₹51 per gram, bringing it to ₹6,720 per gram.

In addition to the rise in gold prices, silver also saw an uptick. The price of silver increased by ₹2 per gram, now being sold at ₹92 per gram. This means that 1 kilogram of silver is currently priced at ₹92,000.

The increase in the prices of both gold and silver reflects the ongoing volatility in the precious metals market, influenced by various global economic factors. Buyers in Chennai and across Tamil Nadu are keeping a close eye on these price changes, especially those looking to invest in or purchase jewelry ahead of the festive season.

As the market continues to fluctuate, consumers and investors alike are advised to stay informed about daily price trends to make timely decisions regarding their gold and silver purchases.