Apple supplier Jabil to set up manufacturing facility in Trichy

Electronic component supply giant Jabil- supplier to Apple, Cisco and HP- plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in Trichy which is set to create around 5,000 jobs in Tamil Nadu, as per a statement by the state government.

Jabil inked an agreement with the state in presence of Chief minister MK Stalin in the US.

Confirming the investment, MK Stalin said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): “Key investments secured for Tamil Nadu’s industrial progress! A significant investment of Rs 2,000 crore at Tiruchirapalli by Jabil, a global leader in EMS. This will create 5000 jobs and create a new cluster for electronics manufacturing.”

Following this, Tamil Nadu will have all major Apple suppliers – Foxconn , Pegatron, Tata electronics and Jabil. “This will transform Trichy and create a new electronics cluster,” the statement said.

Moreover, Rockwell Automation is expanding its manufacturing plans in the state with a Rs 666-crore investment in Kanchipuram that will add 365 jobs and an MoU has been signed with Autodesk to “skill youth and boost MSMEs and startups, strengthening our overall industrial ecosystem”, the statement added.

“Nokia will set up an R&D centre, one of their largest fixed network test beds in the world, for innovations in 10G, 25G, 50G, and 100G PON, fixed wireless access, and MDU solutions, will be set up at SIPCOT, Siruseri, Chengalpattu, at Rs 450 crore, generating 100 jobs,” the state industries department said.

On August 30, the Tamil Nadu government has signed agreements with Nokia, PayPal, Applied Materials, Yield Engineering Systems, Microchip and Infinx. Chief Minister MK Stalin and Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, who are visiting the US, signed the pacts.

Additionally, on September 8, CM Stalin invited senior officials of BNY Mellon (The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation) to make new investments in the state.

The CM, who is currently on a tour to the US, on September 7 held a discussion with BNY Mellon on exploring potential AI investment opportunities.