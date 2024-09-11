Haryana poll battle heats up as BJP, AAP release candidate lists

The AAP, which could not forge an alliance with the main opposition Congress in the state, also released its second list of nine candidates for the polls, fielding former minister Chhatar Pal Singh from Barwala a day after he switched over from the BJP.

Chief Minister Saini filed his nomination papers from the Ladwa constituency. He was accompanied by Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal.

