Haryana poll battle heats up as BJP, AAP release candidate lists

Haryana poll battle intensified on Tuesday with prominent leaders including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and state Congress president Udai Bhan filing their nominations for the October 5 assembly elections, even as the ruling BJP released its second list of 21 candidates.
The AAP, which could not forge an alliance with the main opposition Congress in the state, also released its second list of nine candidates for the polls, fielding former minister Chhatar Pal Singh from Barwala a day after he switched over from the BJP.
Chief Minister Saini filed his nomination papers from the Ladwa constituency. He was accompanied by Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal.
Woman flying officer accuses wing commander of sexual assault
The Indian Air Force is cooperating with the local police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam in probing a complaint of alleged sexual assault that was lodged by a woman flying officer against a Wing Commander, an IAF official said.
A first information report or FIR has reportedly been filed in the case by the local police after the women officer of the IAF filed the complaint against the senior officer.
Both the women officer and the Wing Commander are presently based in Srinagar.
“We are aware of the case. The Air Force Station in Srinagar was approached by the local Budgam police station on the subject. We are fully cooperating towards this case,” a senior IAF official said.