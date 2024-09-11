Rahul Gandhi defaming India abroad out of frustration: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chouhan, the BJP’s Jharkhand election in-charge, arrived in Ranchi during the day for a party meeting over its proposed ‘Parivartan Rallies’ scheduled this month.

Hitting out at Gandhi for his alleged remarks, Chouhan said, “Only a frustrated person can defame the country and spoil its image abroad. Now he is raising questions not only on the government but also the Election Commission.”

Speaking to reporters at the BJP’s state headquarters here, he said, “Criticising one’s own country in another nation cannot be a patriotic act.”