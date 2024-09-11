Maruti gears up for EV foray

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India is looking to establish a holistic ecosystem for electric vehicle buyers as it gears up to introduce its first battery-powered model early next year.

The company will look at setting up charging infrastructure for EVs and also other critical elements like having resale avenues for such models.

“We are not only going to launch the product, we are going to basically provide a complete ecosystem for the customers who are going to be part of the electric vehicle family,” Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Partho Banerjee told reporters on the sidelines of the 64th SIAM annual session here.

He noted that the biggest concern for EV users is regarding the range.