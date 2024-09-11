Indian EV will grow big by 2030: Gadkari 

India’s electric vehicles market is expected to grow to one crore units annual sales mark by 2030 creating 5 crore jobs, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

Addressing the annual convention of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Gadkari, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways, also expressed hope that India will become the number one automotive manufacturing hub in the world in future.

“India’s EV market is expected to grow to one crore annual sales by 2030 and create five crore jobs,” he said.

The minister further said the Indian EV market potential is likely to touch Rs 20 lakh crore by 2030 across the entire EV ecosystem, with an estimated EV finance market size is Rs 4 lakh crore.