Armed men thrash trainee army officers, rape their female friend

Eight men armed with pistols, knives, and sticks thrashed two trainees at Mhow’s Army War College, allegedly raped one of the two female friends accompanying them, and looted their money after surrounding their car parked at a firing range near Chhoti Jam in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district early on Wednesday, two police officer said on Thursday.

Additional police superintendent Rupesh Dwivedi said one of the two women told them she was not raped after gaining consciousness late on Wednesday even as media reports suggested she was gang-raped.

“The accused kept the woman and a 23-year-old trainee army officer separately. The woman said she was thrashed but not raped,” said Dwivedi.

Deputy inspector general Nimish Agrawal said they cannot underplay the incident and have filed a case on the complaint of one of the trainee officers under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s Section 70 (gang-rape), 310-2 (dacoity), 307-2 (extortion) and 115-2 (voluntarily causing hurt) and under the Arms Act as the accused carried illegal arms. “The statement of [the] woman [allegedly gang-raped] will be registered on Thursday.”

Investigators said they have arrested two of the accused and formed 10 teams to nab six others.